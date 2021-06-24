PAE to Help USAID Enhance Agricultural Infrastructure of Bangladesh; Charles Peiffer Quoted

PAE has received a $12.8 million contract to support a U.S. Agency for International Development effort focused on agricultural infrastructure modernization in select rural parts of Bangladesh.

The five-year award in support of USAID’s Feed the Future Bangladesh Agricultural Infrastructure Development Activity will cover improvements to Bangladeshi roads, irrigation and drainage systems, market and collection centers as well as cold storage facilities, the company said Wednesday.

PAE’s team will help the Asian country’s Local Government Engineering Department in planning, constructing and maintaining rural infrastructure within the USAID/Bangladesh’s priority areas.

The effort is expected to increase the locals’ access to markets, bolster the production of goods and improve the lives of farmers.

Charles Peiffer, interim president and CEO of PAE, said USAID has supported Bangladesh’s agricultural infrastructure development for years and the company will help deliver results by using its technical expertise and infrastructure experience and collaborating with rural farmers, local government and private sector.

In January, PAE secured a position on the State Department’s potential $3.3 billion indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for integrated business process technologies supporting consular operations around the world.