Palantir to Continue Support for CDC’s Disease Surveillance, Response Efforts

Palantir Technologies has received a one-year, $7.4 million contract to continue helping the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention manage and integrate data for outbreak response efforts.

The company said Tuesday it will provide a platform accessible for disease surveillance and outbreak response under CDC’s Data Collation and Integration for Public Health Event Response program.

DCIPHER was initiated to health professionals monitor diseases and oversee outbreak response through a platform that integrates data from multiple sources.

The platform builds on the existing Palantir Foundry, which fuses data from separate sources to inform decision making. The Food and Drug Administration and the departments of Health and Human Services and Defense have used Palantir Foundry for various public health efforts, including those that tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

CDC programs, such as the National Wastewater Surveillance System, have used DCIPHER’s core platform to handle operational data. The agency’s partners may also access the platform to inform decisions.

Palantir has been a supporter of CDC’s disease surveillance efforts since 2010, when the company helped the agency address food outbreaks.