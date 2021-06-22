Palantir Wins FAA Contract to Support Federal Aircraft Certification, Safety Operations

Palantir Technologies has secured a potential three-year, $18.4 million contract to provide the Federal Aviation Administration with access to the software company’s data analytics platform to support the agency’s aircraft safety operations.

The Denver-based company said Friday Palantir Foundry will help in the agency’s aircraft certification and current tracking of the Boeing-built 737 MAX fleet, which received a return to service clearance from FAA in November 2020.

Aerospace engineers and analysts from the FAA can leverage the tool’s data integration capabilities to monitor and analyze aviation safety information and determine an incident’s safety risks.

Akash Jain, president of Palantir’s USG business, has welcomed the partnership between the company and FAA and the opportunity to support the agency’s safety mission.

The one-year contract is reportedly worth $5.8 million and has two optional years that, if exercised, will bring the contract to its maximum value.