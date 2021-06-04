Parsons Adds Cloud-Based Tool to Military Airborne C2 Platform; Drew Decker Quoted

Parsons has updated a Department of Defense command and control platform to include cloud-based client sharing tool that works to help military users communicate air operation plans.

The C2Core Ai software is designed to support airborne mission planning and tasking, combat assessment, execution monitoring, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance correlation and target development functions, the company said Thursday.

U.S. defense customers of the system include the Air Combat Command, Strategic Command and the Navy.

Drew Decker, vice president of Parsons’ mission software factory, said the updated platform has new features that can support battle resource information order management and air location, attack, and escort planning.

The company noted that C2Core is the first cloud-compliant commercial software that supports airborne mission planning operations.