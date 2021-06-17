Parsons Delivers 2 Smallsats for SBIRS GEO5 Altas V Launch

Parsons has integrated the secondary payload on the Altas V rocket for the Space-Based Infrared System Geosynchronous Earth Orbit Flight 5 mission as part of the company’s $100 million Launch Manifest Systems Integrator contract awarded in 2019.

The company said Wednesday two Technology Demonstration Orbiters named TDO-3 and TDO-4 were delivered to ride-share on the SBIRS GEO5 flight in support of the objectives of the U.S. Space Force’s Space and Missile Systems Center to expand space access.

Parsons has backed three launch missions to date with its multi-manifest launch offerings, and four more missions to send smallsats to low Earth and geosynchronous orbits are under contract through 2023. The initiatives are aimed at helping the Space Force scale its multi-manifest launch paradigm.

The Air Force Academy’s Department of Astronautics sponsored the TDO-3 and TDO-4 smallsat payloads.

Parsons performs contract work in Pasadena and Torrance, California, and is expected to complete requirements by Feb. 6, 2024.