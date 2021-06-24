PavCon, AWS Team Up on Air Force’s AI-Based Predictive Maintenance Tool

PavCon, a woman-owned small business, partnered with Amazon Web Services to build an artificial intelligence-based predictive maintenance platform for the U.S. Air Force.

PavCon’s CRiSTL platform works to detect and repair anomalies in aircraft equipment before problems occur using AI and data analytics hosted in AWS GovCloud (US), which can accommodate Impact Level 5 mission-critical data, according to an AWS blog post posted Wednesday.

AWS said PavCon CRiSTL helps the Air Force keep its aircraft mission ready and reduce maintenance costs.

The adoption of the predictive maintenance tool from PavCon helped the service avoid $1.25 million in material costs over a 12-month period, achieve an 18 percent reduction in mission impaired capability awaiting parts for its KC-135 aircraft and see an 8.1 percent rise in mission capability rates for C-5 aircraft within 10 months of implementation.

Master Sergeant Mark Lipinski of Air Force Global Strike Command’s A4 Mx/Logistics Transformation Office mentioned the command’s collaboration with PavCon to prevent unscheduled aircraft maintenance through the Condition-Based Maintenance Plus program.

“PavCon’s use of artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions on AWS is a game changer when it comes to predicting aircraft maintenance and honing in on ‘bad-actor’ supply assets,” Lipinski said.