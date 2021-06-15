Pentagon Seeks Prototype Proposals From NSC for 5G Telemedicine, Medical Training Project

The Department of Defense is seeking proposals from National Spectrum Consortium members to build medical training prototypes using 5G and augmented reality.

The request for prototype proposals for the 5G Telemedicine and Medical Training requirement intends to develop a 5G-enabled AR platform that can handle multiple trainees under a single facilitator and a telementoring system for medical procedures using 5G and AR, NSC said Monday.

NSC opened the RPP to Medical Technology Enterprise Consortium. MTEC members can team up with NSC members to submit proposals for the program.

“Augmented reality has the very real potential to create three-dimensional immersive learning experiences to train and mentor military medical personnel in critical care and trauma scenarios from remote locations,” said Joseph Dyer, a retired U.S. Navy vice admiral and chief strategy officer of NSC. “When fully developed and implemented, it will bring medical expertise from anywhere in the world to the battlefield and save lives.”

Maren Leed, executive director of NSC, said the program offers an opportunity to use 5G and augmented reality to improve the quality of care for warfighters.

Consortium members have until July 21 to submit proposals for the initiative.

