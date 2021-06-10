Precise Systems Lands $83M IDIQ to Support Navy’s Acquisition Tools, Processes Program

Precise Systems , a Lexington Park, Maryland-based professional services company, will deliver technical support for acquisition-related software applications of the U.S. Navy under a potential $83 million contract.

The aircraft division of the Naval Air Warfare Center awarded the noncompetitive contract to Precise Systems for the Acquisition Tools and Processes Program support, the Department of Defense said Wednesday.

The company will operate and sustain the acquisition management systems of the program, which is powered by a suite of software apps. System training and management services are also covered by the contract.

Work performance will occur in Patuxent River, Maryland through June 2026. Precise Systems will be obligated funds upon issuance of individual orders.

The NAWC procured the cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost-reimbursable indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract under the Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1.