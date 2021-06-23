Presidio Launches US Government-Focused Business; Clara Conti Quoted

TYSONS CORNER, VA, June 23, 2021 — Presidio has formed a government solutions business focused on delivering technologies and services to federal customers in support of their modernization efforts, GovCon Wire reported June 2.

Presidio Government Solutions, branded publicly as Presidio Federal, will offer support to agencies in automation, augmentation, cloud, collaboration, cybersecurity and digital infrastructure areas.

“This launch will allow us to build upon our leadership position in helping government agencies with their modernization mandate… Establishing this new entity boosts our capacity to focus on developing solutions for our government customers,” Clara Conti, general manager of Presidio Government Solutions.

