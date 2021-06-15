QOMPLX Names 5 Industry Vets as Post-Merger Board Appointees; Jason Crabtree Quoted

QOMPLX has named five industry veterans to serve on its board as non-executive directors, with the appointments taking effect upon completion of the risk analytics company’s merger with Tailwind Acquisition Corp. and listing on the New York Stock Exchange.
Jason Crabtree, CEO of QOMPLX, said in a statement published Monday the board expansion reflects the potential of the risk analytics market and the growth of QOMPLX as it completes its shift to public company operations.
The non-executive directors will support company efforts in delivering products to cybersecurity, banking, insurance, health care and government customers, according to Crabtree.
The post-merger board appointees are:
- William Foley, executive chairman of Cannae Holdings
- Christopher Krebs, co-chair of the Aspen Digital Commission on Information Disorder and former director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency
- Lisa Crutchfield, independent director at Vistra, Unitil, Fulton Financial and Buckeye Pipeline and former executive vice president of regulation, pricing, risk and compliance for National Grid
- Steven Guggenheimer, non-executive director at HSBC and former corporate vice president at Microsoft focused on technology and eco-systems
- Anne Edwards, general counsel and chief human resources officer for Luma Financial Technologies