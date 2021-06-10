Raytheon Partners With HII to Integrate SPY-6 Radars Onto Navy’s Missile Destroyer

Raytheon Technologies and Huntington Ingalls Industries are working to install four naval radar arrays on the U.S. Navy’s USS Jack H. Lucas guided missile destroyer to provide the newly launched ship with threat detection capability.

DDG-125, an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer that is the first to apply the Flight III configuration, will feature the SPY-6 radar system built by Raytheon’s missiles and defense business, the company said Wednesday.

The new radar is designed to help ships track missile and aircraft threats at farther ranges while maintaining resilience to noise and other forms of interference.

Multiple, modular assemblies compose the radar to allow for scalability and customizability corresponding to different ship sizes and mission requirements.

“When we add new capabilities, they’ll be added to radars in the entire fleet,” said Scott Spence, program area director for naval radars at Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

The company employed an agile software development process and completed the SPY-6 array deliveries in October last year. The Navy and its industrial partners expect the ship to be operationally ready by 2024.