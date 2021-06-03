Raytheon Seeks to Speed Up Data Access for Warfighters With 5G Tech; David Appel, Christopher Worley Quoted

Raytheon Technologies‘ intelligence and space business is advancing an approach that uses 5G connectivity to enable warfighters to gain access to data derived from sensors and other systems and accelerate the decision-making process.

“Being able to operate secure applications on 5G gives everyone up and down the command chain the ability to see the same thing at the same time,” David Appel, vice president of defense and civil solutions for space and C2 systems at Raytheon Intelligence and Space, said in a statement published Wednesday.

“5G networks provide the speed and resiliency needed to take the command center virtual so no matter where you’re located, you know what’s going on around you,” Appel added.

Christopher Worley, director for defense and civil solutions at RI&S, discussed how 5G enables air controllers and other operators to immediately upload data and allow others on the network to gain access to that information while ensuring security.

“We can enhance applications to run on 5G, so even if you lose your connection or it’s spotty, the latest data is already downloaded,” said Worley.

“Operators will be able to access imagery and data faster for smarter mission decisions, mitigating the risk of casualties in close contact,” he added.

