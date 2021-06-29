Raytheon Unveils Team to Support Army’s Tactical Ground System Development Program; David Appel Quoted

An industry team led by Raytheon Technologies will support a U.S. Army program that seeks to build a tactical ground station to help detect and monitor threats for long-range precision targeting operations.

The Raytheon-led team for the service’s Tactical Intelligence Targeting Access Node program includes Algorithmia, C3.ai, Collins Aerospace, Curtiss-Wright’s defense solution division, Esri, General Dynamics’ mission systems business and L3Harris Technologies, Raytheon said Monday.

L3Harris will support the Army’s TITAN program by providing its updated secure datalink equipment, communications systems and network architecture for ground intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance communications, while General Dynamics Mission Systems will provide its vehicle manufacturing technologies.

Raytheon will apply its 3D point-cloud technology and knowledge in space domain to help develop the TITAN system, which will integrate data from terrestrial and aerial sensors to provide defense platforms with targetable data and situational awareness and multisource intelligence support for commanders.

“Long-range precision targeting requires the utmost accuracy delivered in real time,” said David Appel, vice president for command and control digital solutions at Raytheon’s intelligence and space business.

“Having the right technology is essential, but having the mission know-how to integrate, deploy and manage a system over time efficiently and cost effectively is entirely different,” Appel added.

In January, Army awarded Raytheon and Palantir Technologies separate other transaction agreements to develop TITAN prototypes.