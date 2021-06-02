Red 6 Closes Series A Funding Round for Synthetic Air Combat Training Tech; Daniel Robinson Quoted

Santa Monica, California-based Red 6 has raised $30 million in a round of Series A financing, giving the augmented reality technology firm a valuation of $130 million.

Snowpoint Ventures led the funding round with a $25 million investment, while new and other existing investors contributed $5 million to the round, Red 6 said Tuesday.

“This funding will further support Red 6’s mission to deliver a new paradigm of military training across all the domains of air, sea and land,” said Daniel Robinson, founder and CEO of Red 6.

Robinson noted that the company is pleased to have the support of Snowpoint Ventures as it works to harness augmented reality to meet the demand for fighter pilot training in order to increase the U.S. military’s readiness and lethality and address national security challenges.

Red 6 is the developer of the Airborne Tactical Augmented Reality System, which is designed to enable ground operators and pilots to see real-time synthetic threats in high-speed environments. The company combines augmented reality and artificial intelligence and uses outdoor and indoor space to deliver a synthetic air combat training environment to warfighters. Robinson founded Red 6 with Glenn Snyder and Nick Bicanic in 2018.

