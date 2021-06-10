Red River’s Tim Rod on Security Tech Adoption in Federal Government

Tim Rod, chief technology officer of Red River, said he sees security technologies and software-defined wide area network as some of the emerging technologies that will have a major impact on the federal government’s operations in the coming years.

He told FedScoop in an interview posted Wednesday that the shift to remote work and supply chain attacks amid the COVID-19 pandemic have pushed agencies to implement security technologies.

Rod also discussed how the platform-centric view of information technology helps agencies to be more effective in their mission support.

“The platform approach really helps consolidation and collaboration across silos in pursuit of the mission but I think it even goes further because I think with platforms, we’re now seeing more cross-agency collaboration than we were in the past,” Rod said.

“There’s certain agencies that have created shared services based on a platform that are now accessible by multiple other agencies and branches and to that it’s just a lot more effective pursuit of the mission because of the underlying platform,” he added.

When asked about how agencies enable their workforces to carry out their missions amid the health crisis, Rod cited the role of secure access service edge in helping agencies provide end-to-end security. He said changes in data use policies also offer agencies the ability to increase the types of data that remote workers can access.