Redspin Receives CMMC 3PAO Accreditation to Assess Vendor Cybersecurity Readiness

CynergisTek’s Redspin subsidiary has received approval from the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification Accreditation Body to perform audit work to determine the cyber readiness level of contractors before they do business with the Department of Defense.

Redspin said Wednesday it became the first CMMC third-party assessment organization after the Austin-based security audit services provider completed maturity level 3 requirements under the program.

As a 3PAO, Redspin can enter into contracts with organizations seeking certification and conduct evaluations based on the program’s first three levels of compliance required to protect federal contract information and controlled unclassified information.

“As an organization that has performed more than a thousand assessments in other highly regulated industries, CMMC has been a key component of our growth strategy for more than a year,” said Caleb Barlow, president and CEO of CynergisTek.

Barlow added that the company intends to work with defense industrial base suppliers in the cyber assessment process to support national supply chain security efforts.