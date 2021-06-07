Research Proposals Sought for NASA Innovative Advanced Concepts Program’s First Phase

NASA is soliciting space technology proposals for the first phase of a research funding initiative with a goal of transitioning resulting technologies to support aerospace and aeronautics missions of government and commercial entities.

The space agency said Wednesday in a SAM notice it will gather research submissions under the NASA Innovative Advanced Concepts program, which has three phases and seeks concepts from companies, nonprofits, research and academic institutions or NASA centers.

Awardees will first assess the feasibility of their projects during the program’s nine-month initial phase. Efforts will be at up to $175,000. If successful, conceptualized technologies will be developed over a two-year second phase.

Qualifying entries will transition to other applications and efforts ran by NASA, other agencies and industrial entities.

According to the Appendix to Space Technology Research, Development, Demonstration and Infusion-2021 for the first phase, NASA expects to announce 12 to 16 grant awardees.

Interested parties must register at the NASA Solicitation and Proposal Integrated Review and Evaluation System or NSPIRES website.