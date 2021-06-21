Retired SOCOM Officer Albert Elton to Provide Avantus Federal With Defense, Intell Consultancy

Albert Elton, a former U.S. Special Operations Command officer, has joined Avantus Federal to serve as a consultant for the company’s defense and intelligence operations.

He will use his national security expertise to help Avantus Federal expand its presence across the U.S. defense and intelligence communities, the company said June 14.

Elton, a retired major general, led U.S. and NATO special operations forces in Afghanistan as a commanding general. He also headed joint forces in the middle east and served as Joint Special Operations Command’s deputy commanding general.

Chris Blahm, chief growth officer at Avantus, said Elton’s joint, inter-agency, international and legislative affairs experience will help the company capture information technology opportunities in defense and special operations areas.