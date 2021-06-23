Rick Williams, Corionna Canada Promoted to Criterion VP Roles; Steve Mast Quoted

TYSONS CORNER, VA, June 23, 2021 — Criterion Systems has announced the promotion of Rick Williams, company controller, and Corionna Canada, contracts and purchasing director, to vice president ranks, GovCon Wire reported June 2.

Steve Mast, executive VP and chief financial officer of Criterion, said Williams and Canada have contributed to the maturation of the infrastructure and financial, contracting and purchasing processes of the information technology and systems integration services provider.

“Together, they have led their respective departments to the level of maturity required for Criterion to successfully compete for larger procurements and manage more complex programs,” he added.

