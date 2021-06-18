Robotic Research Appoints Josh Araujo as CFO, Don Lefeve as Corporate Affairs Head

Robotic Research has named Josh Araujo, a former OGT Engineering and Construction executive, as chief financial officer and Don Lefeve, former president and CEO of the Commercial Vehicle Training Association, as head of corporate affairs.

Alberto Lacaze, president and co-founder of Robotic Research, said in a statement published Thursday the commercial and government experience of both executives will contribute to the company as it moves to expand autonomous vehicle technology deployment.

Araujo brings over two decades of experience in financial operations across military, energy and investment banking. He was CFO of OGT, senior vice president at Jeffries Industrial Investment Banking Group and a merger and acquisition associate at Lazard. His military career includes time as an infantry officer in the U.S. Marine Corps.

Lefeve, meanwhile, drove CVTA’s federal and state advocacy efforts. He has more than 20 years of government relations experience. In his new role, he will lead Robotic Research’s efforts related to government affairs and public relations.

“Josh has a diverse background in the defense and industrial sectors, making him the ideal candidate to oversee Robotic Research’s financial operations, and Don’s expertise in commercial trucking and government affairs will be invaluable as the company expands commercial deployment of our autonomous vehicle technology for trucking, transit and related markets,” said Lacaze.