SAIC Awarded $126M DOD Task Order for Army R&D Support; Bob Genter Quoted

Science Applications International Corp. has secured a five-year, single award task order worth approximately $126 million from the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center.

The contract requires SAIC to support the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command‘s Ground Vehicle Systems Center by providing research and development for modeling and simulation enhancements, the company said Thursday.

Bob Genter, president of SAIC’s defense and civilian sector, welcomes the opportunity to assist GVSC in delivering engineering across the acquisition life cycle.

“The Army’s ground dominance within the Multi-Domain Operations construct is critical, and our team’s unique competencies and domain expertise in areas like digital engineering and modeling and simulation will help them sustain that for years to come. On behalf of the entire team, we look forward to contributing to Army readiness and modernization,” added Genter.

SAIC’s research and development efforts will cover a range of modeling, simulation and software-intensive areas. Those include ground combat systems modeling and simulations, software-in-the-loop systems integration laboratories and lab-based performance evaluations of life cycle systems architectures.

The center is responsible for developing, integrating and sustaining technologies and capabilities for DOD crewed and unmanned ground combat and combat support systems.

SAIC was awarded the task order in an effort to strengthen the command’s engineering life cycle by combining model-based systems engineering and digital engineering frameworks with tested research and development expertise.

