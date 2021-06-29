SAIC Books Potential $90M Air Force Contract for Counter-sUAS Support; Michael LaRouche Quoted

Science Applications International Corp. has secured a potential $90 million contract from the U.S. Air Force‘s Life Cycle and Management Center, Force Protection Division to help the combatant commands of the Department of Defense counter small unmanned aircraft systems threats.

SAIC said Tuesday the contract requires the company to provide a wide range of integrated logistics support and sustainment services. It includes a one-year base period and three one-year options.

“SAIC’s past performance with the Army for more than nine years demonstrates our ability to provide the Combatant Commands with a full range of support and sustainment services for modernization of counter-sUAS that will help contain this growing tactical threat,” commented Michael LaRouche, president of SAIC’s National Security and Space sector.

“We are incredibly proud and honored to continue this important work,” added LaRouche, a 2021 Wash100 Award recipient.

The services are required to modernize defenses against the rapidly evolving threat of sUAS in the U.S., host nations and global contingency locations. SAIC will provide sUAS threat mitigation services to multiple Combatant Commands, including Central Command, European Command, Indo-Pacific Command, Strategic Command and the U.S. Space Force.

The company currently supports the U.S. Army’s counter-sUAS programs and will continue its work through this new Air Force Contract.

SAIC will use its technology innovations to enhance the ability to neutralize sUAS threats. The contractor will be mainly responsible for repairing and maintaining counter-sUAS systems, equipment and software, including help desk support, logistics, corrective and preventative maintenance, training, and supply chain management.

The company will also work on innovative solutions to modernize counter-sUAS systems.

