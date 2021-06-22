Sandy Carter: AWS to Help Health Care Startups Adopt Cloud Tech

Amazon Web Services has announced an effort to help health care startups accelerate digital transformation through cloud in support of the larger health industry.

The four-week Healthcare Accelerator program will offer mentorship, technical and business support to health care startups operating in the U.S., Sandy Carter, vice president of worldwide public sector partners and programs at AWS, said in a blog post published Monday.

The company will select 10 startups that plan to use AWS in their health care operations. The chosen businesses, which must have an existing customer base and revenue, will receive support to adopt cloud technology across patient engagement, virtual care, analytics and other health care applications.

The participation package includes specialized training, health care mentorship, subject matter expertise, proof-of-concept opportunities and guidance on investment and business development.

Parties interested in the program may submit applications through July 23. KidsX, a pediatrics-focused digital health accelerator, will help AWS select participants and execute the program.