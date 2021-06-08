in Contract Awards, News

Scott Littlefield Named Chief Engineer for Scientific Systems’ Maritime Programs

Scott Littlefield, formerly a program manager at the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, has been appointed chief engineer for maritime programs at Woburn, Massachusetts-based autonomous technology provider Scientific Systems.

He will help Scientific Systems develop its strategy and facilitate customer engagement for maritime technology projects, the company said Monday.

Littlefield most recently worked as principal research engineer at the Georgia Tech Research Institute and previously oversaw DARPA’s Anti-Submarine Warfare Continuous Trail Unmanned Vessel program, which introduced and transitioned the Sea Hunter autonomous unmanned surface vehicle to U.S. Navy operations.

Before his six-year DARPA career, he served as director of technology and innovation at Naval Surface Warfare Center’s Carderock division for three years.

He also spent more than 16 years at the Office of Naval Research in various program office and shipyard positions.

