SDA Awards Research Contract to Capella Space for National Defense Space Architecture Support

Capella Space has secured a $3 million research award intended to provide the Space Development Agency with support in developing the National Defense Space Architecture , SpaceNews reported Thursday.

SDA on Jan. 25 issued a broad agency announcement seeking proposals on architecture studies, concepts of operations and related systems and technologies that will support the layers of NDSA.

Market input was sought in May for the Tranche 1 Product Line of the military sensing and data transport capability system, which is meant to help in the space transportation of the Combined Joint All Domain Command and Control concept.

The space company launched in March its pioneer high-resolution synthetic aperture radar images from its Capella-3 and Capella-4 satellites, making Capella the first U.S. commercial SAR provider.