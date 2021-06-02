Shift5 Names Joe Lea as President; Josh Lospinoso Quoted

Joe Lea, former vice president of product at security platform company Armis, has joined Shift5 as its new president. Lea will work with Shift5 CEO Josh Lospinoso to accelerate company growth and drive product, engineering, sales, marketing and operations, the Rosslyn, Virginia-based cybersecurity and operational intelligence company said Wednesday.

He will focus on building a company team and scaling Shift5 as a product company.

“The narrative arch of Joe’s professional life has seemed destined for Shift5. He led product for two formidable and wildly successful startups illuminating the dark corners of IT, then OT and IoMT. Now he’s turning his considerable talents to fleets of the world’s most critical assets,” commented Lospinoso.

Lea brings over two decades of product, security and business experience to the company. He previously worked at Armis, where he led Product and helped drive its recent $2 billion valuation.

Before working for Armis, he was the head of product at Tanium. At both companies, Lea built teams and operating models that created portfolios of offerings spanning the fields of security and systems management.

“Shift5’s market opportunity and mission to provide security and insight to Fleet Assets is incredibly compelling. As we continue to scale Shift5, I look forward to working with the team to deliver on the strategic priorities and focus on aligning the team for growth and driving value for our customers, employees and other stakeholders,” said Lea.

About Shift5

Shift5 secures fleets of the world’s most critical assets and unlocks operational insights that allow them to run smarter, safer, and more efficiently. The company’s data-driven solutions integrate directly onto existing platforms, collecting and enriching data from all their electronic components.