SkyePoint Decisions Wins Position on $300M Education BPA for Cybersecurity, Privacy Support Services

SkyePoint Decisions has secured a spot on the Department of Education‘s $300 million blanket purchase agreement to provide cybersecurity and privacy support services to the Office of Federal Student Aid and the Office of the Chief Information Officer.

The five-year multiple award contract provides for cybersecurity risk management and compliance, information systems security services and cybersecurity operations support for FSA and OCIO across the department, SkyePoint Decisions said Tuesday.

“SkyePoint Decisions is pleased to bring our cybersecurity experience from across the federal government to our new DOEd client as a prime contractor,” commented Bo Kimbrough, founder and CEO of SkyePoint Decisions.

“Cybersecurity remains one of the most important issues facing the federal government. We look forward to serving as a trusted partner for the Office of Federal Student Aid and the DOEd,” added Kimbrough.

Contractors will also provide software capability development, security architecture support, security engineering and continuous diagnostics and litigation for the FSA and OCIO.

