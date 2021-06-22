SOSi Team to Advise, Assist US Security Cooperation Office in Iraq; Julian Setian Quoted

SOS International will continue its support work for the U.S. diplomatic mission in Iraq following an award for a new five-year, $7 million contract.

The company said Monday it will provide the Office of Security Cooperation at the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad with strategic cooperation advice and assistance.

According to Frank Helmick, senior vice president for mission solutions at SOSi, the company’s overseas support team has the know-how of the Iraqi political and security organizations.

SOSi, an operated technology and services integrator, has been regularly collaborating with Iraq’s defense, interior, counter-terrorism and military organizations.

“Iraq is an important ally of the U.S., and we’re proud to continue supporting the strategic security cooperation relationship between our two countries,” commented Julian Setian, president and CEO of SOSi.

In 2016, SOSi subsidiary Exovera received a State Department contract for an analytics tool for monitoring social media trends and support efforts.