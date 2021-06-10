Space Company Momentus Inks National Security Agreement With DOD, Treasury

Momentus and two federal executive departments have signed an agreement that moved the company closer to being allowed by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S. to provide space services for government use.

The company said Wednesday it will bolster security measures and build a team for additional oversight as conditions for the national security agreement with the departments of Defense and Treasury, which serve as the lead agency representatives on CFIUS.

Santa Clara, California-based Momentus also plans to name a CFIUS-approved board member who will be responsible for overseeing the space services provider’s compliance with terms listed in the agreement.

The committee proposed a set of requirements to address its national security concerns over foreign ownership and control of Momentus in May, three months after the company submitted a mitigation plan to DOD and the panel’s other member agencies.

“Once the NSA’s measures are implemented, we will renew our efforts to expeditiously obtain governmental approvals to clear our path to flight,” said Dawn Harms, CEO of Momentus.