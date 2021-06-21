Stacy Schwartz: AT&T to Help DHS Agencies Modernize Telecom Infrastructure With IP-Based Networking Services

TYSONS CORNER, VA, June 21, 2021 — AT&T will provide IP-based networking services in support of the modernization of the telecommunications infrastructure at the Department of Homeland Security and its Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and Science and Technology Directorate components, ExecutiveGov May 27.

Services will be delivered as part of potential 12-year, $306 million task orders awarded under the General Services Administration’s Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions contract. The combined value of the four task orders could be reached if all options are exercised.

Stacy Schwartz, vice president of FirstNet and public safety at AT&T, said the company will help DHS agencies transform their networking capabilities in support of their future missions.

About Executive Mosaic

Founded in 2002, Executive Mosaic is a leadership organization and media company. It provides its members an opportunity to learn from peer business executives and government thought leaders while providing an interactive forum to develop key business and partnering relationships.

Executive Mosaic offers highly coveted executive events, breaking business news on the Government Contracting industry, and delivers robust and reliable content through seven influential websites and four consequential E-newswires. Executive Mosaic is headquartered in Tysons Corner, VA.