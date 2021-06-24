Stephen Steg Appointed as Chief Exec of Raytheon’s Blue Canyon Subsidiary; Roy Azevedo Quoted

TYSONS CORNER, VA, June 24, 2021 — Blue Canyon Technologies, a subsidiary of Raytheon Technologies, has promoted Stephen Steg to the role of CEO of the small satellite and mission services provider, replacing George Stafford, GovCon Wire reported June 9.

“His expertise in the business of small-satellite systems and technologies will be invaluable to the broad range of solutions we offer to support our customer’s space missions,” said Roy Azevedo, president of Raytheon’s intelligence and space business and a 2021 Wash100 Award winner.

Steg was Blue Canyon’s co-founder and chief technical officer. The over two-decade space industry veteran has three patents for the company’s products.

