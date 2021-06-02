Tim Smith Named Wireless Solutions VP, GM at UltiSat

Tim Smith, a veteran technology industry executive, has joined UltiSat as vice president and general manager of wireless solutions business.

He brings to the role over three decades of experience as a senior leader at systems integration and global telecommunications companies, UltiSat said Tuesday.

David Myers, president and CEO of UltiSat, said mobile and wireless communications are key to critical operations and Smith’s experience in the area could enable the company to deliver new technologies to customers while helping them address emerging cybersecurity threats.

UltiSat’s wireless solutions business delivers voice, text and video communications services tailored to the needs of government customers while ensuring the security of mobile communications using the company’s self-owned network infrastructure, roaming agreements with international mobile carriers and in-house development capabilities.

Prior to joining UltiSat, Smith served as VP of business development at Tecore Networks. He also worked at CACI International, where he led customer engagements and product strategy across the Department of Defense, federal civilian agency and commercial markets as a division VP.

He spent nearly a decade at the Department of Defense and held program management and technical roles. His government career included time as head of the technology integration and development laboratory and senior intelligence systems officer at the Defense Intelligence Agency.