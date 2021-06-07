Unanet Provides Government Contractor Sierra7 With Enterprise Resource Planning Tool

Unanet has partnered with Sierra7 and provided it with enterprise resource planning tool to help it operate more efficiently and have greater insights into project management.

Assad Jarrahian, chief product officer at Unanet, said in a statement published Monday the company’s ERP offering will assist Sierra7 in meeting the critical needs of its clients, including the Department of Veterans Affairs, Department of Defense and federal civilian agencies.

The agreement enables Sierra7, a healthcare services and information technology consulting firm, to use the ERP offering in its monthly financial management. The company will also now have access to real-time data on its projects.

Frank Rendon, Sierra7’s chief financial officer, said Unanet’s functionality, product roadmap and training options are some of the reason why Sierra7 selected its ERP offering.

“We were impressed with Unanet right off the bat. Their sales team brought in subject matter experts to have the right conversations with us at the right time. Unanet’s implementation process is incredibly flexible, and the team was dedicated to listening to and understanding our unique needs,” Rendon shared.

Unanet provides project-based ERP and customer relationship management offerings that are purpose-built for government contractors and other organizations. Its customers use Unanet offerings to turn their information into actionable insights, drive better decision-making and accelerate business growth.