Unisys to Acquire Unify Square for $153M; CEO Peter Altabef Quoted

Unisys Corporation announced on Thursday that the company has entered into an agreement to acquire Unify Square, a leading experience management provider for secure collaboration and communications platforms, for $152.5 million in cash.

The acquisition of Unify Square will enable Unisys to leverage its Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) offerings to help advance its experience-focused digital workplace services solution set.

“The acquisition of Unify Square will enhance Unisys’ digital workplace services business to drive increased revenue growth and improved profitability and cash flow,” said Peter Altabef, chairman and CEO of Unisys.

The integration of Unisys’ and Unify Square’s digital workplace services capabilities will help clients achieve seamless collaboration and experience parity through excellent employee experiences and agile ways of working that enable innovation any time, anywhere and on any device.

“The UCaaS market, in which Unify Square operates, is expected to be among the fastest-growing segments of the digital workplace services market. Unify Square’s capabilities will enable Unisys to deliver higher-value solutions to its clients that enhance their productivity and employee satisfaction,” Altabef added.

“The acquisition is expected to be accretive to adjusted EBITDA margin and adjusted free cash flow by 2023, with a de minimis impact initially.”

Unisys and Unify Square will now be able to help clients achieve outcomes through accelerating transformation, enabling comprehensive governance and management and assessing experience through real-time analytics.

About Unisys

Unisys is a global IT solutions company that delivers successful outcomes for the most demanding businesses and governments. Unisys offerings include digital workplace services, cloud and infrastructure services, software operating environments for high-intensity enterprise computing, business process solutions and application development services. Unisys integrates security into all of its solutions.