USAF Funds Luminous Cyber’s Roll Out of GPS Alternative Tech for Government Use

Luminous Cyber has received phase 1 Small Business Innovation Research funding from the U.S. Air Force to make the company’s secure geolocation technology available for federal agencies to evaluate its potential as an alternative to global positioning system and or global navigation satellite system.

The company said Thursday its Location Information System uses artificial intelligence and network analytics to determine a subject’s position and time in environments denied of GPS.

The Air Force’s AFWERX innovation program issued the SBIR grant to support LIS’ further development and use in support of the service branch and other federal agencies seeking to meet assured position, navigation and timing requirements.

LIS also features real-time dashboards that allow users to visualize moving assets in three dimensions.

Charles Barry, CEO at Luminous Cyber, noted that there is network connection among modern assets and that the company technology uses the current network connections and mobile networks to fulfill accuracy requirements of customers.

“Our secure geolocation technology already is commercially deployed and ready today to adapt for exacting requirements such as found across the U.S. Air Force,” he said.