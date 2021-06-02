USMC Vet Robert Walsh Added to SpiderOak’s Federal Advisory Board

Robert Walsh, a retired U.S. Marine Corps lieutenant general, has been tapped by SpiderOak Mission Systems to join the secure communication and collaboration product developer’s federal advisory board and help inform its business strategy and product development efforts.

Walsh will contribute nearly four decades of experience in serving at USMC and work with other board members to provide SpiderOak with insight and guidance on meeting defense sector requirements, the company said Tuesday.

“As an aviator and Marine, he will help us understand how our systems can best benefit the warfighter at the point of contact with adversaries, wherever that may occur,” said David Pearah, CEO of SpiderOak.

Walsh cited the need for federal workforce and military personnel to have secure networked communications to lessen complex national and global security risks, and said SpiderOak offerings are designed to enable cross-domain collaboration and contested environment operation.

The retired military official served as commanding general of the Marine Corps Combat Development Command and deputy commandant for Combat Development and Integration, and is now a principal at The Walsh Group, which offers advice to manufacturing and technology companies.