USSOCOM Adds MAG Aerospace to Phase 3 of Armed Overwatch Aircraft Competition

U.S. Special Operations Command has selected MAG Aerospace to compete with other companies in phase three of USSOCOM’s search for new aircraft.

The company said Monday its MC-208 Guardian multi-role aircraft is among five candidates for the command’s Armed Overwatch program, which seeks new manned aircraft to be used in special operations.

Guardian builds on the existing Cessna Caravan turboprop utility aircraft and has added features to support air surveillance, precision strike, air support and medical operations.

The said features include communications systems and tools for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance.

“We created an aircraft that is readily available with an open architecture specifically designed to minimize the strain on maintainer and pilot pipelines,” said Joe Fluet, CEO of MAG Aerospace.

