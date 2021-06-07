VAAXA Launches Cybersecurity Compliance Preparedness Services

VAAXA Cybersecurity, a division of minority-owned small business FirstWorld USA, has introduced service offerings to help clients manage compliance with government standards for securing systems and sensitive data.

Brookline, Massachusetts-based VAAXA said Friday it offers a managed service platform to assist companies that are working to meet the National Institute of Standards and Technology Special Publication 800-171 and contractors that are preparing to undergo audits as part of the Department of Defense’s Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification program.

The CMMC accreditation body granted registered provider organization status to VAAXA and the cybersecurity startup noted it will also seek certification to serve as a third-party assessment organization through the program.

Other offerings from the company include penetration testing, incident response and cloud security support.

