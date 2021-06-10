Varonis Data Security Platform to Support DOD Zero Trust Efforts at DreamPort Facility

The Department of Defense has selected a data security platform developed by Varonis Systems to help validate cybersecurity approaches and technologies in support of a joint zero trust effort between the National Security Agency, U.S. Cyber Command and Defense Information Systems Agency.

The Varonis Data Security Platform was added to the DOD Zero Trust Testbed housed at the DreamPort facility in Columbia, Maryland for cyber innovation, collaboration and prototyping efforts, the company said Wednesday.

Varonis designed its platform to enforce the least privilege, deliver increased network visibility and lessen risks by providing continuous monitoring and automation.

“Zero trust embeds comprehensive security monitoring; granular risk-based access controls; and system security automation in a coordinated manner throughout all aspects of the infrastructure in order to focus on protecting critical assets in real-time within a dynamic threat environment,” according to an NSA guidance.

The Varonis Data Security Platform’s selection for testing and validation at DreamPort follows a Common Criteria certification awarded by the National Information Assurance Partnership in December 2020. The technology also supports the U.S. Government Community Cloud and GCC High environments of Microsoft in addition to Azure Government for DOD/Impact Level 5 and Microsoft 365 Government.

The Maryland-based zero trust cloud test environment, meanwhile, was built through Cyber Command’s partnership with the Maryland Innovation and Security Institute.