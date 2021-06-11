Verizon Business Offers On Site 5G Private Network for Enterprise, Government Clients

Verizon Business has expanded its portfolio of networking tools with the launch of a private 5G network offering designed to provide business and government customers with Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband connection capabilities.

The company said Thursday the On Site 5G private network is capable of supporting different operational environments, including those that are not within public 5G Ultra Wideband coverage, and maintaining enterprise application, LAN and SD WAN interconnection.

5G Ultra Wideband small cells are also paired with On Site LTE packet core and radios to enable customers to upgrade from the latter service to the new non-standalone private network.

Sampath Sowmyanarayan, chief revenue officer of Verizon Business, said On Site 5G is designed to help large enterprises and public sector organizations setup 5G networks that could support advanced wireless, multi-access edge computing and internet of things capabilities in facilities as needed.

On Site 5G also works to enable authorized access to remote users of enterprise applications while helping ensure network security.

Aside from the new private network, Verizon also made its 5G Business Internet available in select U.S. cities.