Verizon, Robotic Research to Support Autonomous Shuttle Pilot Project at USMC Base; Jennifer Chronis Quoted

Verizon and Robotic Research have partnered to demonstrate the joint application of a 5G wireless network and a data collection system for an autonomous shuttle pilot program at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego.

The 90-day pilot, which is part of the 5G Living Lab initiative on the military installation, will use Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband platform to transfer information from Local Motors’ Olli driverless shuttle to the on-vehicle nSight Vault data storage, Robotic Research said Wednesday.

Olli will be equipped with the nSight technology to facilitate sensor data transmission during the testing period.

“Leaders across the Department of Defense understand the mission-critical role 5G plays in unlocking innovation for the military, and strategic partners like Robotic Research are bringing to life some of the exciting technologies that are possible when you integrate 5G,” said Jennifer Chronis, senior vice president of Verizon’s public sector business and 2021 Wash100 award recipient.

The telecommunications company launched the technology pilot program at MCAS Miramar earlier this year in partnership with the nonprofit US Ignite organization and the U.S. Navy.

Robotic Research’s nSight includes a software suite designed to analyze data and monitor system performance.