Viasat to Deliver In-Line Network Encryptor to Augment AFRL Satellite Operations

Viasat will deploy its military-grade In-line Network Encryptor on a low earth orbit satellite intended to boost communications security and cybersecurity services for data transmission.

The global communications company said Tuesday the INE will be integrated into the first Link 16-capable LEO satellite that Viasat is working on for the Space Vehicles XVI program of the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory.

The encryptor , weighing less than one pound, will seek to support communications between Link 16 and LEO satellites by enabling radiation-tolerant network encryption and allowing data transfer with a speed of more than 100 megabits per second.

Craig Miller, president of Viasat’s government systems business, said the company’s goal is to depart from embedded and fixed single-application integrated circuits, and transition to “plug and play.” space-based cryptographic and cybersecurity systems that can be delivered rapidly.

In August 2020, the AFRL tapped Viasat to manage the Space Vehicles VXI program and deploy 50-pound XVI satellites to the Vandenberg Air Force Base in California.

Blue Canyon Technologies manufactured a 12U spacecraft bus integrated with the Link 16 payload of Viasat and Roccor L-Band antenna to form the XVI satellite, the first of which is expected for Spring 2021 delivery.