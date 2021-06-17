VTG to Help NAVSEA Execute Small Business Technology Programs

VTG has secured a five-year, $27 million contract to provide services in support of Naval Sea Systems Command efforts in managing and supporting research and development projects pursued by small businesses.

The company said Wednesday it will define focus areas, develop topics and collect proposals for NAVSEA’s Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer programs.

SBIR/STTR program managers will use contractor-provided insight to develop and implement policies, strategies, plans and processes for both programs.

Program and project support services also include help in transitioning resulting technologies to the hands of warfighters. Washington Navy Yard will serve as the primary venue for work under the contract.

John Hassoun, president and CEO of VTG, said the company will use its defense and intelligence expertise to promote small firm and nonprofit research institution partnerships, expand small firms and nonprofit research institutions in the government’s research and development efforts and encourage technological innovations.

VTG offers services to national security customers to help them pursue digital transformation and modernization across air, land, maritime and cyber domains.