Zoom for Government Gets Air Force Impact Level 4 Authorization; Rick Drum Quoted

A Zoom Video Communications platform has achieved a Department of the Air Force authorization to operate with conditions to support the service’s communication and collaboration activities at Department of Defense Impact Level 4.

The ATO-C approval will enable the Air Force to conduct IL4 meetings with contractors, system integrators and federal agencies through Zoom for Government while ensuring the security of controlled unclassified information and other content with the For Official Use Only designation, Matt Mandrgoc, head of U.S. governments at Zoom, wrote in a June 17 blog post.

Mandrgoc noted that Zoom for Government uses the AWS GovCloud infrastructure and co-located data centers that are based in the U.S.

The video communications platform also has moderate level accreditation from the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program and supports National Institute of Standards and Technology controls and FIPS 140-2 cryptography.

Rick Drum serves as head of federal sales at Zoom.