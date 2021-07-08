AeroVironment Launches New Ground Control System for UAS

AeroVironment has unveiled a new ground-based platform designed to facilitate the command and control operations of unmanned aircraft systems.

The company said Wednesday its Crysalis platform uses intuitive user experience to serve as a ground control system for AeroVironment-made UAS.

Crysalis consists of hardware, software and antennas and features a modular build that allows for interchangeability. The platform can operate with Windows, Linux and Android operating systems.

Wahid Nawabi, chairman and CEO of AeroVironment, said Crysalis is meant to simplify UAS control and help warfighters gather actionable intelligence to support decision making.

He added that the platform can integrate with multi-domain robotic systems across a full range of operations.

The offering is available in lightweight and mobile configurations. It can also be used in command center systems.