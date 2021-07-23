AeroVironment Secures USAF Orders for Puma 3 AE, Raven UAS

AeroVironment, a multidomain robotic platform developer, will supply the U.S. Air Force with Puma 3 AE and Raven tactical unmanned aircraft systems under two firm-fixed-price orders with a combined amount of $15.9 million.

The Arlington, Virginia-based company said Thursday the Puma 3 AE systems and spares were deployed on April 30 while the Raven spares are scheduled to be delivered by November.

Built for land and maritime missions, the Puma 3 AE features the Mantis i45 EO/IR sensor to assist operators’ extended flight times and boost the imaging level capacity.

The Raven system, meanwhile, is made for rapid deployment and high mobility during low-altitude intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance operations. It is equipped with the Mantis i23 EO/IR gimbaled payload that provides infrared images and real-time clips to help in ground control and remote viewing.

Trace Stevenson, vice president and product line general manager for small UAS at AeroVironment, said the two platforms are designed to support the situational awareness of USAF security forces in protecting the bases.

AeroVironment received the orders on April 19 and May 6.