AeroVironment Secures USSOCOM Task Order for Drone-Enabled ISR Services

AeroVironment has secured a $22 million task order from U.S. Special Operations Command to provide beyond-line-of-sight intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance services at an unspecified location.

ISR support will be made through JUMP 20, a satellite-enabled medium unmanned aircraft system that is capable of flying for more than 14 hours at distances of around 115 miles, the company said Tuesday.

According to AeroVironment, the military can set up the vertical takeoff and landing-capable UAS in less than an hour and load up to 30 pounds of cargo.

“The JUMP 20 delivers an unmatched level of versatility, with runway and infrastructure independence, multiple payload configurations, class-leading endurance and a track record of reliability and ruggedness,” said Gorik Hossepian, vice president and product line general manager for medium UAS at AeroVironment.

The company will support USSOCOM for one year under the task order, which includes multiple options for follow-on performance periods.

The award under the Mid-Endurance UAS IV indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract follows AeroVironment’s win of another contract from USSOCOM for the production of the Switchblade 600 extended-range tactical missile system in April.