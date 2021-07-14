Air Force, BeProductable to Work on Innovation Management Platform; Gen. David Allvin Quoted

The U.S. Air Force’s Office of the Vice Chief of Staff has partnered with data capture company BeProductable to develop a platform meant to align airmen, processes and resources needed to enhance innovation pipelines.

Under the partnership, BeProductable will prototype the system with AF CyberWorx and develop a pilot product using funds from the Small Business Innovation Research program and the Air Force’s management office, the Air Force said Tuesday.

The development and pilot phase dubbed as Project Holodeck is aimed at introducing a platform that would allow military leaders to manage manpower and resources efficiently to optimize the innovation process

According to the service, the resulting platform will identify best practices for technology development to apply innovation intelligence and guide airmen through the creation process to accelerate decision-making.

Gen. David Allvin, the Air Force vice chief of staff, noted that the system will also act as a centralized database where innovators could follow the progress of various initiatives within the service.

“Project Holodeck will provide the transparency and accountability needed to overcome those roadblocks and move innovative ideas forward,” said Allvin.

The partnership comes amid the service’s efforts to turn innovative ideas into results at speed in line with the “Accelerate Change or Lose” guidance.