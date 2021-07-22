in News, Technology

Aliro Books AFWERX Contracts to Accelerate Software Development for Quantum Networks

Aliro Books AFWERX Contracts to Accelerate Software Development for Quantum Networks - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Aliro Quantum will support the design and operation of quantum networks through software development efforts under multiple contracts with the U.S. Air Force’s AFWERX innovation program.

The company said Wednesday it will develop software that would facilitate data exchanges, resource allocation and controlled synchronization of quantum computer networks.

The networks help operators run quantum computing workloads, physics-based communications and other quantum applications.

Jim Ricotta, CEO at Aliro, said the contracts would help the company speed up the delivery of quantum communication technologies, including a unified control plane, which is among Aliro’s technology focuses.

Aliro will deliver quantum networking expertise on a basis known as quantum entanglement-as-a-service, which allows for entangled quantum state distribution between nodes. The company expects its simulation and control plane technologies to serve as a baseline for implementing EaaS across modern quantum networks.

AFwerXAir ForceAliro QuantumGovconJim Ricottaquantum networkU.S. Air ForceUSAF

DUJUD Receives SOCOM Contract to Create Portable Terminal for Starlink Satellites; Reza Abbaspour Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event

DUJUD Receives SOCOM Contract to Create Portable Terminal for Starlink Satellites; Reza Abbaspour Quoted
L3Harris to Manufacture Air Defense Sighting Tech for Army - top government contractors - best government contracting event

L3Harris to Manufacture Air Defense Sighting Tech for Army