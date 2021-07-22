Altamira Tapped to Bolster Air Force CDM Office’s Analytic Tradecraft; Blaine Worthington Quoted

Altamira Technologies has secured a five-year, $36 million contract to support the scientific and development analytic capacity of the Secretary of the Air Force’s Concepts Development and Management Office.

The company said Wednesday that contract performance for the competitive Innovation Analytic Tradecraft award began July 7 and that majority of the work will occur in Tampa, Florida.

“We are excited to continue our work with CDM. This new award provides us with greater opportunities to support their critical mission,” said Blaine Worthington, chief operating officer of Altamira.

In 2019, the McLean, Virginia-based company was awarded a spot on the 10-year, $950 million USAF contract intended to develop the network and enterprise architectures at the SAF/CDM.

Altamira noted that it has been assisting the CDM since 2016 through analytic tradecraft modernization and development.